Henrico schools’ raise minimum pay to over $17/hour for bus drivers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools announced the hourly bus driver and other transportation staff member’s pay has been raised to $17.15/hour.

The school district says the pay hike increased 15% from $14.91/hour and will be reflected in the first paycheck associated with the new year, which employees will receive on Sept. 15.

Drivers who already make $17.15 will get a 2.37% pay increase.

A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the Virginia Retirement System.

Depending on licensure, new bus drivers will receive:

A $3,000 bonus for drivers with a commercial driver’s license (CDL), plus “S” and “P” endorsements.

A $2,000 bonus for drivers with a CDL (but no “S” and “P” endorsements).

A $1,000 bonus for brand new drivers.

Bonuses will be paid in installments throughout the year and are for new hires only.

To apply for a position, click here.

For more information or questions, contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

