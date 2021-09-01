Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico schools’ raise minimum pay to over $17/hour for bus drivers

A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the...
A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the Virginia Retirement System.((Source: U.S. Army))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools announced the hourly bus driver and other transportation staff member’s pay has been raised to $17.15/hour.

The school district says the pay hike increased 15% from $14.91/hour and will be reflected in the first paycheck associated with the new year, which employees will receive on Sept. 15.

Drivers who already make $17.15 will get a 2.37% pay increase.

A benefits package will include health care coverage, sick leave and participation in the Virginia Retirement System.

Depending on licensure, new bus drivers will receive:

  • A $3,000 bonus for drivers with a commercial driver’s license (CDL), plus “S” and “P” endorsements.
  • A $2,000 bonus for drivers with a CDL (but no “S” and “P” endorsements).
  • A $1,000 bonus for brand new drivers.

Bonuses will be paid in installments throughout the year and are for new hires only.

To apply for a position, click here.

For more information or questions, contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus

Latest News

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in Effect
Wednesday Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring severe weather threat this afternoon
Wednesday Forecast: Ida’s remnants bring severe weather threat this afternoon
The Virginia Department of Health reported 766,435 total COVID-19 cases on Monday, Aug. 31.
Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.3%
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia