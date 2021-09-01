Healthcare Pros
Fox tests positive for rabies in Hanover County

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District said a fox has tested positive for rabies in Hanover County.

The health district said residents in the area of 7163 Peach Orchard Lane in Mechanicsville should be aware of the positive test. The fox is dead.

Anyone having exposure in the days leading up to Sept. 1, such as a bite, scratch or contact with saliva, should call the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313. Exposures also include contact between a pet and the rabid animal. Residents can call Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140 after hours.

The health district released the following guidelines to prevent rabies:

  • Vaccinate your pets.
  • Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
  • Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, or foxes to visit your premises.

