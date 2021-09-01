Emergency numbers, tips to know as central Virginia prepares for impact of Ida

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as central Virginia prepares to deal with potential severe weather from the remnants of Ida, which continue to move up through the U.S.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, here are the numbers you need to know for Richmond:

Citizens are asked to be cautious during heavy rain and flash flood situations:

Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car - NEVER DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES (HIGH WATER AND ROAD CLOSED SIGNS).

If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.

Don’t walk along streams or riverbanks.

Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near floodwater.

Avoid any contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with harmful chemicals and debris that are not visible from the surface.

Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, etc. can become rapidly filled with water.

Petersburg first responders are on stand by to potentially block roads and keep people away from the parts of the city that flood. The Department of Public Works has also gone through and cleared out storm drains ahead of the rain.

If you have issues near your home like flooding or fallen trees, call the city’s street operations at 804-733-2415 .

If it’s after 5 p-m.. call their non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.

If there’s an emergency like a fire or you have to leave your home due to flooding, call 911.

