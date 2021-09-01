Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Emergency numbers to know as central Virginia prepares for impact of Ida

Here’s who you should call in different emergency situations
Phone numbers to use in case of emergency (Source: WAVE)
Phone numbers to use in case of emergency (Source: WAVE)(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as central Virginia prepares to deal with potential severe weather from the remnants of Ida, which continue to move up through the U.S.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, here are the numbers you need to know for Richmond:

Numbers to call in different emergency situations in Richmond
Numbers to call in different emergency situations in Richmond((Photo: Richmond City))

Petersburg first responders are on stand by to potentially block roads and keep people away from the parts of the city that flood. The Department of Public Works has also gone through and cleared out storm drains ahead of the rain.

  • If you have issues near your home like flooding or fallen trees, call the city’s street operations at 804-733-2415.
  • If it’s after 5 p-m.. call their non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.
  • If there’s an emergency like a fire or you have to leave your home due to flooding, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus

Latest News

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Hopewell City Public Schools is offering a retention bonus to all current and new bus drivers.
Hopewell Schools offering $4,000 bonus to current, new bus drivers
Laptop
All RPS students in grades 6-12 on virtual waitlist to get Virtual Virginia spot offer
Although there’s spotty cell reception in areas impacted by then Hurricane Ida, Kathryn Bailey...
‘Her guardian angel was working overtime’: Henrico woman’s sister survives Hurricane Ida