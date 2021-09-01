Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield to observe Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month with new initiative

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As residents work to reassemble their personal and professional lives amid the COVID pandemic, Chesterfield County is launching a new initiative to observe Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.

“Resilient Chesterfield” will bring mental health care providers together to promote “recovering, adapting and growing in the face of adversity and challenges as a way of promoting better mental health and ultimately preventing suicide.”

“The past year and a half has been challenging for many residents and children,” said Melissa Ackley, Chesterfield Prevention Services manager. “People are searching for ways to cope with so much change, loss and isolation.  While our traditional suicide prevention month focus has been on helping people to identify and respond to signs of suicide, this year we decided to shift our focus to helping our community find ways to return to being healthy and hopeful.

A group of people who live, work and play in Chesterfield has shared their personal stories to help other people cope with the challenges they may face. Those can be found, here.

A free, virtual “Raise Your Voice About Suicide Prevention” will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. Those interested can register, here.

“The workshop aims to teach community members the facts about suicide and how to identify someone in crisis and connect them with the help they need,” a release said.

For more information, click here.

