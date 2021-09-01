Chesterfield Co. Fair canceled Wednesday evening due to weather

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Fair has been canceled Wednesday evening due to potential severe weather.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida have caused downpours and tornado warnings across the state.

The fair will reopen again on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.