Chesterfield Co. Fair canceled Wednesday evening due to weather

The Chesterfield County Fair has been canceled Wednesday evening due to potential severe weather.
The Chesterfield County Fair has been canceled Wednesday evening due to potential severe weather.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Fair has been canceled Wednesday evening due to potential severe weather.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida have caused downpours and tornado warnings across the state.

The fair will reopen again on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

