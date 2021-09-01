Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom and Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney’s employment contract has been terminated, according to a release from Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles.

“I am looking for a new leadership direction in the department and we will start the search for our next Chief immediately,” Boyles said in the release. “We wish Dr. Brackney all the best in her future endeavors.”

Brackney was hired in June 2018. On September 1, 2021, the city manager exercised his right to terminate Brackney’s employment contract, with 90 days’ notice.

She is on paid administrative leave for 90 days, until November 30, 2021.

Additionally, earlier this week Assistant Chief Major Mooney announced he had intended to retire.

“I am very pleased to announce that James Mooney has agreed to continue in his position as Assistant Chief to assist with this transition,” Boyles said.

Brackney made $140,000 annually, according to her contract shared with NBC29 by the city of Charlottesville. According to that contract, she is still entitled to severance pay equal to her 12-month salary because she was fired “without cause”.

Her termination comes almost two weeks after the results of a survey were released from the Police Benevolent Association, uncovering what may be going on behind the scenes within CPD.

During Brackney’s time as chief of police, she had said she was trying to “change the culture”.

“We’ve taken extremely program-proactive and aggressive steps to introduce cultural competency, cultural professionalism, a bias-based policing curriculum, and we’ve married that with de-escalation and crisis intervention trainings,” she said in June of 2020.

In December 2020, Brackney was a finalist for the chief of police position with the Dallas Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat has ended
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?

Latest News

Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
Thursday Forecast: Humidity FINALLY drops, bringing a fall preview
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 4,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.4%
The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled that the state can take down an enormous statue of...
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules
Hopewell holds Pfizer vaccine clinics for middle, high school
The Superintendent has a plan to welcome students back in the age of Covid and the highly...
RPS superintendent shares safety protocols ahead of students returning to class next week