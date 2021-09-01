Healthcare Pros
All RPS students in grades 6-12 on virtual waitlist to get Virtual Virginia spot offer

Laptop
Laptop(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools said all students in grades 6-12 on the virtual learning waitlist will be offered a Virtual Virginia spot.

RPS said the Virginia Department of Education assisted in making the opportunity possible.

Families will receive an email with details.

Student names can still be added to the list, but spots are only guaranteed for families who signed up before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

RPS said it would know how many virtual spots would be available to preschool through 5th-grade students based on the number of “no shows” at their virtual academy after the first week.

That information will be available at a later date.

