All RPS offices, schools close early due to weather

The school district says to contact your school for any questions.
The school district says to contact your school for any questions.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools announced all offices and schools will be closing at 1 p.m. due to inclement weather.

All athletic and sports activities this afternoon have also been canceled.

The school district says staff should work remotely as PD sessions will continue this afternoon.

to contact your school for any questions.

