Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

68% of Virginia adults fully vaccinated | More than 5.4 million people receive at least first dose

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.(CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Sept. 2, at least 5,484,534 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 64.3% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,854,808 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 56.9% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 76.4%. As of Thursday, 68% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Sept. 2, 9,992,437 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 16,466.

In total, 11,323,805 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado threat has ended
School closings
Some Central Va. schools to close, dismiss early on Wednesday due to potential severe weather
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
A lawn care specialist discusses armyworms and the damage they can do to your yard.
Lawn care specialist discusses impact of armyworms on lawns
Getting flu and Covid shots
How should you space out your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot?

Latest News

Bon Secours Richmond to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 4,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.4%
Hopewell holds Pfizer vaccine clinics for middle, high school
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced new changes in...
New visitor restrictions in place for state-run mental health hospitals in Virginia