On Your Side: How you can ‘Call 12’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have a concern or story idea, the Call 12 phones lines are open for the community to reach out to NBC12.
Dedicated volunteers answer the community’s calls, listening to concerns and story ideas. The information is then shared with the On Your Side Investigators.
Volunteers come in for shifts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The number to call is 804-345-1212.
At least once a week, the Call 12 lines are staffed by community organizations such as:
NBC12 is also in need of more Call 12 Volunteers, so if you or someone you know is interested in volunteering, you can reach out to: investigators@nbc12.com
