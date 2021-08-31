Youngkin releases ‘Day One Gameplan’

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin has released a ‘Day One Gameplan,” he says will provide tax relief to Virginians, and make major improvements in education, economic development, public safety and government efficiency.

The new plan calls billions of dollars in tax cuts. And Democrats argue it would devastate the Commonwealth.

“My goal is to start strong and to get Virginia moving,” Youngkin told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday afternoon.

Youngkin’s ‘Day One Gameplan’ includes a package of tax proposals that would eliminate Virginia’s grocery tax, suspend a recent gas tax increase, provide a tax rebate of $300 per individual, double the standard deduction on the state income tax and require voter approval before rising assessments could bring in more local real estate tax revenue.

Campaign aides say the package would provide savings of about $1,400 a year for the typical Virginia family.

“We have ample resources, with plenty of revenue in Richmond and just an amazing amount of money flowing in from the federal government all over Virginia,” Youngkin said in the interview. “And we can fund all of the things we need to do, and we can declare the largest tax rebate in Virginia history. Virginians deserve that money.”

Democrat Terry McAuliffe said Youngkin’s plan would damage Virginia’s economy and bring major cuts in critical services.

“His plan would be devastating to Virginia, devastating to our schools. It would be historic cuts,” McAuliffe told WDBJ7 Monday afternoon. “But as I say he is clueless about Virginia... It just doesn’t make economic sense for the Commonwealth.”

Youngkin’s plan also includes support for Virginia’s right to work law, pay raises for state police and corrections officers, and major funding for charter schools.

Youngkin would need a Republican majority in the General Assembly to win approval for many of the proposals in his ‘Day One Gameplan.’

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.