Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia high court rules for teacher in transgender debate

The Supreme Court of Virginia has upheld a lower court ruling that ordered the reinstatement of...
The Supreme Court of Virginia has upheld a lower court ruling that ordered the reinstatement of a northern Virginia gym teacher who said he won’t refer to transgender students by the pronouns they use.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Supreme Court of Virginia has upheld a lower court ruling that ordered the reinstatement of a northern Virginia gym teacher who said he won’t refer to transgender students by the pronouns they use.

Loudoun County Public Schools appealed to the state Supreme Court after a judge ruled that the school system violated the free speech rights of teacher Tanner Cross by suspending him after he spoke up at a school board meeting.

Cross, a teacher at Leesburg Elementary, cited his religious convictions when he told the school board at a public meeting that he would not use the pronouns used by transgender students.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week

Latest News

Two people have died in a Richmond house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
Richmond crews identify husband and wife killed in house fire
A home.
Richmond home assessments jumped 13.7% since last year
Gavel on sounding block
Alleged sex assault on school band trip prompts legal split
Virginia State Police are mourning the death of K9 Duke after he died of complications from...
VSP K9 dies of heat exhaustion complications following search for suspect