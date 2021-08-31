VDOT: Bridge repairs will affect Goochland Co.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A section of Shannon Hill Road will be closed starting next week for bridge repairs, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Route 605, particularly on the Interstate 64 crossover, will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Drivers can take the following detours:

Northbound Shannon Hill Road – Take I-64 east to Exit 152, to the ramp to I-64 west back to Exit 148, or Shannon Hill Road

Southbound Shannon Hill Road – Take I-64 west to Exit 143, to the ramp to I-64 east back to Exit 148.

VDOT says work should be completed by fall 2021. Anyone with questions can call 800-FOR-ROAD, or 800-367-7623.

