Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDOT: Bridge repairs will affect Goochland Co.

VDOT says the bridge repair should be complete by fall 2021.
VDOT says the bridge repair should be complete by fall 2021.(WAVE 3 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A section of Shannon Hill Road will be closed starting next week for bridge repairs, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Route 605, particularly on the Interstate 64 crossover, will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Drivers can take the following detours:

Northbound Shannon Hill Road – Take I-64 east to Exit 152, to the ramp to I-64 west back to Exit 148, or Shannon Hill Road

Southbound Shannon Hill Road – Take I-64 west to Exit 143, to the ramp to I-64 east back to Exit 148.

VDOT says work should be completed by fall 2021. Anyone with questions can call 800-FOR-ROAD, or 800-367-7623.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Suspected human remains found in backpack left in dumpster | Police search for woman
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
child dies after being struck by vehicle
‘A horrific tragedy’: No charges filed after 1-year-old killed in Henrico parking lot

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lift most...
VDOT to lift most lane closures to ease upcoming end-of-summer travel
Cheryl Whalon's business is called Mrs. C’s kids Transport LLC. She started it three weeks ago...
‘Some call it a kid-Uber:’ Former Chesterfield bus driver starts business taking students to and from school
A crash caused a four-mile backup on Interstate 95 in Hanover.
Crash causes 4-mile backup on I-95 in Hanover
The crash happened Friday.
Camper overturns after striking 2 vehicles on I-64