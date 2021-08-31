VDH working out issues on new vaccination status portal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is working to improve a new online COVID-19 vaccination status portal.

“Because of some, depending on how you might have entered your information to your provider when you got vaccinated, there might not be the ability to pull down your record,” said Christy Gray, VDH Director of the Division of Immunization.

Some folks are finding that their information is incorrect or not there at all. Right now, VDH is finding people have an 86% to 87% success rate with the site.

This is problematic as some employers and businesses are requiring proof of vaccination, and some don’t have their vaccination cards on them or have since lost them.

VDH says individuals should log on to the COVID-19 vaccination record request portal to make sure all their data is correct, including which vaccine they got.

“If you think about it, we’ve had over nine million vaccines administered in Virginia about five million people - things happen. We have humans and systems working together, and so when things do happen, we definitely will work to make it right,” said Gray.

If individuals can’t access their COVID-19 vaccination information through the portal or need to update it, they can call the health department. People can contact their health care provider to get some assistance as well if their data is off for some reason.

“Either way, we will work with you to make sure that you do get what you need,” said Gray.

For anyone who needs to call about the data, the number is (877) 829-4682.

The link to the portal can be found, here.

