UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot

Doses of the mRNA vaccine.(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If it’s time to get your COVID booster shot, doctors from University of Virginia Health say don’t worry, you have done this all before.

“You get the same side effects probably that you got with the second dose,” UVA Health infectious disease expert Dr. Bill Petri said. “No better, no worse. A lot of people have just like a little soreness. One out of six people though, actually have flu like symptoms, even like a fever. So, you might plan for that, so when you are eligible you might not do it before you have a big day planned.”

If you felt sick the last time around, chances are you will feel down again. But if you felt fine, you will probably feel alright this time, too.

“This is exactly what you got for your second dose,” Petri said. “It’s the exact same vaccine. Nothing has changed, it’s just an extra dose of it. And, it’s pretty clear from data from Israel, which is a bit ahead of us as far as booster shots, that these are working to provide better protection against delta.”

Petri says the delta variant is 99% of the COVID in Charlottesville right now. Once everyone, not just immunocompromised patients, can get the third dose, then we will all be better protected.

