Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with isolated strong storms possible

First Alert Weather Day tomorrow for Ida’s remnants, which could spark severe storms
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more hot and humid day Tuesday, then we track the impacts from Ida on Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms late in the day into the evening. Best rain chance in Northern VA. Storms could be severe. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants brings a tornado and heavy rain risk on Wednesday. Stay weather aware! Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

THURSDAY: Few lingering showers before sunrise, then turning drier and cooler with some sun in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY (Labor Day): Mostly sunny and turning hotter. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in upper 80s

