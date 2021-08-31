Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with isolated strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more hot and humid day Tuesday, then we track the impacts from Ida on Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms late in the day into the evening. Best rain chance in Northern VA. Storms could be severe. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants brings a tornado and heavy rain risk on Wednesday. Stay weather aware! Partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

THURSDAY: Few lingering showers before sunrise, then turning drier and cooler with some sun in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY (Labor Day): Mostly sunny and turning hotter. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in upper 80s

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.