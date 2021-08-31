Healthcare Pros
Several Virginia efforts happening to offer relief in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida

By Brent Solomon
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians are answering the call to offer aid to those dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ida. From power restoration to search and rescue, to general disaster relief, local crews are joining forces to help.

“I try to pack for whatever,” Everette Taylor said as he arrived at Richmond’s airport. He’s ready to hit the friendly skies, bracing for what he’s about to see. “From what I’ve seen on the news, it looks horrible.”

Images from storm-ravaged areas continue to pour in, revealing the catastrophe then Hurricane Ida left behind.

“When you see hundreds of people coming in with pretty much everything they own because they’ve been wiped out, it’s heartbreaking,” Taylor said.

But he jumps at the opportunity to offer relief. He’s one of several local Red Cross volunteers who are heading to storm-impacted areas. His job is to assess all of the damage.

“I just want to help as many people as I can, do whatever I can to make things more comfortable for the people that have been displaced,” Taylor said.

He’s not alone. Dominion Energy crews are preparing to do their part. Two crew members from Virginia and South Carolina are now headed to Louisiana.

“I think that’s really where Dominion Energy shines. When there are situations where there are outages and storm damage, that’s where we’re able to showcase our abilities,” said spokesperson Enrique Diaz.

As they work to restore electricity, even more Virginians are stepping up. Monday morning, two more Virginia Task Force Two members headed to Louisiana. The search and rescue workers will join some 35 others who are already there helping on the ground along the Gulf Coast.

Multiple agencies are all partnering with one goal.

“Rest assured our people are going to be down there, helping until everything is back and better,” Diaz said.

“Sometimes people need somebody to talk to…They done lost everything, and they just need to talk. They need a little reassurance and a little comfort, and we try to provide that,” Taylor added.

The work continued in Louisiana Monday to evacuate people still stranded in their homes. Just about all of New Orleans lost electricity. Dominion says its contractors won’t leave until they’ve done all they can do.

