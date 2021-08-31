RPS needs 19 bus drivers, offers $4,000 bonus to current, new drivers with CDL

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is offering new incentives to retain and attract new bus drivers.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said Tuesday that the district needs 19 new drivers, and the division is offering big bonuses to current and incoming drivers.

Current and new drivers will get a $4,000 bonus if they have a CDL and stay on the job. Those without the license will get $2,000.

If drivers have perfect attendance throughout the year, they would be eligible for another $1,000 incentive.

RPS isn’t the only school division in Central Virginia offering incentives to attract new bus drivers. Chesterfield County Public Schools will start bus driver pay at $20.21 per hour, in addition to adding $3,000 bonuses, according to county officials.

