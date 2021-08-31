Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond sees 300% increase in COVID-19 cases compared to last month

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
Richmond health leaders said people are getting sick from COVID-19 at rates higher than what has been seen recently.(KKTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond health leaders said people are getting sick from COVID-19 at rates higher than what has been seen recently.

The current positivity rate in Richmond is 11.1%, and the CDC’s level of transmission rating is high.

Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | 32 additional deaths reported

In the last week, Richmond saw 211.3 new cases per 100,000 people. Health officials said compared to the same time period last month, this is a 300% increase.

When it comes to vaccinations, at least 58.8% of adults have at least one dose, and 50.9% of the city’s population has at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Watch the full update below:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is working to improve a new online COVID-19 vaccination...
VDH working out issues on new vaccination status portal
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 76% of Virginia adults receive first vaccine shot | More than 4.8 million people fully vaccinated
The Virginia Department of Health reported 766,435 total COVID-19 cases on Monday, Aug. 31.
Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | 32 additional deaths reported
Algae in the North Fork of the Shenandoah in August 2021.
On Shenandoah River, algae and bacteria continue to plague recreation — and human health