Richmond school board requests design proposals for new George Wythe HS

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond school board has taken the next step in its own plans to build a new George Wythe High School.

The board is now requesting proposals from companies to design the new school and will choose a company by the second week of November.

The city started this process more than a month ago, but the majority of the school board voted to do things their own way instead.

Board member, Jonathan Young, said the new Wythe is on track to open in August of 2024 - years ahead of the superintendent’s estimate of 2027.

