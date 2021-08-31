Healthcare Pros
Richmond home assessments jumped 13.7% since last year

A home.
(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Assessors Office says home prices in the area have soared during the pandemic and new assessments found that the average value of a home has gone up 13.7% over the last year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the average value of a home grew from $277,000 to $315,000 - an increase that means the average homeowner will owe $456 more in real estate taxes next year.

The new assessments reflect more than $3.6 billion in new taxable real estate value citywide.

The 12.9% increase surpasses the highest year-over-year gain of the last decade.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell was already getting calls from residents upset by rising assessments.

She advised elderly residents to apply for tax relief programs.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

