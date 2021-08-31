Richmond crews say fire that killed 2 started in living room

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have died in a Richmond house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Fire crews responded on Tuesday morning to the blaze on the 1400 block of Vinton Street.

Once they arrived around 8 a.m., they found smoke coming from the structure. Crews determined the blaze started in the living room and it was contained to that room.

The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes, the fire department reported.

Crews respond to a Richmond house fire. (Richmond Fire Department)

Two adults were removed from the home, but they did not survive. The couple was identified as a man in his late 70s and a woman in her mid-80s. No additional information was released.

“Members of the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit are on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious,” stated a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department.

So far this year, 11 people have died due to fires in Richmond.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.