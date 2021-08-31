Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond crews say fire that killed 2 started in living room

Two people have died in a Richmond house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
Two people have died in a Richmond house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department.(RFD)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have died in a Richmond house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Fire crews responded on Tuesday morning to the blaze on the 1400 block of Vinton Street.

Once they arrived around 8 a.m., they found smoke coming from the structure. Crews determined the blaze started in the living room and it was contained to that room.

The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes, the fire department reported.

Crews respond to a Richmond house fire.
Crews respond to a Richmond house fire.(Richmond Fire Department)

Two adults were removed from the home, but they did not survive. The couple was identified as a man in his late 70s and a woman in her mid-80s. No additional information was released.

“Members of the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit are on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious,” stated a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department.

So far this year, 11 people have died due to fires in Richmond.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Suspected human remains found in backpack left in dumpster | Police search for woman
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
child dies after being struck by vehicle
‘A horrific tragedy’: No charges filed after 1-year-old killed in Henrico parking lot

Latest News

Governor Ralph Northam has granted a posthumous pardon to 7 Black men from Martinsville...
‘This is about righting wrongs’: Va. governor grants posthumous pardon to the ‘Martinsville 7’
VDOT says the bridge repair should be complete by fall 2021.
VDOT: Bridge repairs will affect Goochland Co.
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia