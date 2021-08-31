Richmond crews identify husband and wife killed in house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have died in a Richmond house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Fire crews responded on Tuesday morning to the blaze on the 1400 block of Vinton Street.

Once they arrived around 8 a.m., they found smoke coming from the structure. Crews determined the blaze started in the living room and it was contained to that room.

The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes, the fire department reported.

Crews respond to a Richmond house fire. (Richmond Fire Department)

Two adults were removed from the home, but they did not survive. The couple was identified as Clara Humphrey and Ray Humphrey, both 84 years old. RFD said the married couple was hearing impaired.

“I ask that you pray for the families, their loved ones, their community where they resided, and our city in that we will continue to embrace fire safety education, the importance of smoke alarms, and having exercising proper safety protocols,” said Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services Chief Melvin Carter. “These deaths, like most fire deaths, were preventable.”

Investigators determined the fire started on the sofa in the living room and was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials said there were also no working smoke alarms.

So far this year, 11 people have died due to fires in Richmond.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

