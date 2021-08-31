Healthcare Pros
Police: Missing man with mental health condition ran from family member on I-64

Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man who they say has a mental health condition and needs medication.

Stephen Harold Cleaton, a 37-year-old man, was riding with a family member and became agitated. Police say the driver pulled over on Interstate 64 in an attempt to calm Cleaton, but he ran from the vehicle.

The vehicle was parked on I-64 near mile marker 200, near Interstate 295.

Police say Cleaton likely has cuts on his feet.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or your local police agency, if outside of Henrico.

