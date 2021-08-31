News to Know for Aug. 31: Tracking Ida’s remnants; Afghanistan withdrawal; Remains found in backpack

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines as you head out the door!

Tracking Ida’s impact in Va.

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms late in the day into the evening. The best rain chance is in Northern Virginia, and storms could be severe. Highs near 90.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants could bring a tornado and heavy rain risk on Wednesday. Stay weather aware! Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Va. crews offer relief

Virginians are answering the call and offering aid to those dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ida. From power restoration to search and rescue, to general disaster relief, local crews are joining forces to help.

Virginia Red Cross, Dominion Energy and other Virginia-based groups are heading to storm-impacted areas in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

Some Virginia Red Cross members left ahead of the storm, others left yesterday. As many as 500 could head that way.

Afghanistan withdrawal

After almost 20 years, a heavy cost of lives and a $2 trillion price tag, America has left its longest war.

Officials say some of the military equipment was disabled before the withdrawal. More than 123,000 people were evacuated, including roughly 6,000 Americans.

The state department estimates there are less than 200 Americans who may still want to leave, as well as thousands of Afghans who served alongside U.S. forces.

President Joe Biden has come under intense criticism for not extending the troop withdrawal until all Americans and allies could get out.

He’s expected to address that issue during an address to the nation at 1:30 p.m.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

Remains found in backpack

Police are investigating after suspected human remains were found in a backpack in a dumpster behind a store.

“A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it and called police,” a release said.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 immediately because she or someone else may be in need of medical attention.

Man found shot inside building

A death investigation is underway in Richmond after officers found a man inside a building with a gunshot wound.

Richmond police were called shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday to the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond, Henrico open vaccine hubs

Four new COVID-19 vaccination hubs will begin serving Richmond and Henrico health districts in September.

The hubs will work in coordination with ongoing pop-up vaccine events with large employers, faith communities and community organizations.

Hubs are located in Richmond’s downtown and southside and in eastern and western Henrico to provide access to multiple communities.

For specific dates and times, click here.

Middle school vaccine clinic

The Hopewell City school district is holding a vaccine clinic for middle school students and staff.

Kids 12 and older can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It’s from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday at Carter G. Woodson Middle School. Another event for high school students will be held on Sept. 2.

COVID-19 in Chesterfield schools

Richmond prepares for 20,000 in-person students

One week from tomorrow, Richmond Public Schools will welcome back 20,000 students for in-person learning, with another 2,000 opting for the division’s virtual academy.

Virtual learning options for students are also drying up. The division’s virtual academy is now at capacity as the delta variant has parents rethinking those choices.

The division, working with the health department, has a protocol plan in place for contact tracing. If an entire class has to go into quarantine, the lesson plan will go virtual to minimize disruptions.

The division has spent millions to upgrade HVAC systems for schools, and hospital-grade air filters will be in all public spaces.

Increased pay for Chesterfield drivers

Chesterfield schools are looking to fix a massive bus driver shortage by offering increased pay.

Starting driver pay will increase from $17.21 to $20.21. The district will also offer a $3,000 bonus to current and future.

A shortage of bus drivers has led to transportation problems at the start of the school year.

Previously, the superintendent urged parents to drop off and pick up their children from school.

COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Health District will now offer COVID-19 testing at its Rockwood Vaccination Center, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 testing will be offered at the clinic on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, the clinic will no longer free adolescent immunizations. Parents looking for those should contact their health provider or local pharmacies.

The vaccination center offers free COVID vaccines on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Henrico school supplies drive

Mad Science of Central Virginia is planing a donation drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can drop off supplies like notebooks, pencils and paper at their location on Nuckols Road in Glen Allen.

The school year starts in Henrico on Sept. 8.

Final thought

“Failure is only the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.” - Henry Ford

