Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Judge declines to dismiss lawsuit over slow processing of unemployment benefits

(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Ned Oliver
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal judge says he’s not ready to dismiss a lawsuit over Virginia’s slow processing of unemployment claims, citing among other things ongoing complaints that have been arriving in his own office.

“The Court continues to frequently receive telephone calls from individuals reporting difficulties processing their claims and communicating with the VEC,” wrote U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson in an ordered filed last week.

The Virginia Employment Commission, which throughout the pandemic has ranked among the slowest in the country at processing claims that required human review, had asked Hudson to dismiss a lawsuit filed by legal aid groups around the state.

The commission wrote that they had met the terms of a settlement reached in late May, beating a deadline that required the state to adjudicate at least 95 percent of the 92,000 backlogged claims by Labor Day.

The legal aid groups, led by the Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville, objected, arguing that while the commission had addressed most of the backlog that existed as of May, thousands more claims have piled up since then.

KEEP READING ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>>>>>

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Suspected human remains found in backpack left in dumpster | Police search for woman
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
child dies after being struck by vehicle
‘A horrific tragedy’: No charges filed after 1-year-old killed in Henrico parking lot

Latest News

Two people have died in a Richmond house fire, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
Richmond crews say fire that killed 2 started in living room
Algae in the North Fork of the Shenandoah in August 2021.
On Shenandoah River, algae and bacteria continue to plague recreation — and human health
VDOT says the bridge repair should be complete by fall 2021.
VDOT: Bridge repairs will affect Goochland Co.
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week