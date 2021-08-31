Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He...
Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.

Williams’ death was announced Monday on the musical group’s Facebook page.

Known for his deep baritone voice, Williams and the group performed for decades before releasing their first hit, a song called  “I’ve Learned to Lean.”

Several successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2010, Williams, along with the group, won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. He retired from performing in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Police identify woman after suspected human remains found in backpack
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week

Latest News

Cannon Hinnant
Richmond woman honors 5-year-old boy shot, killed in N.C. with fundraiser
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline