Death investigation underway after man found shot inside building

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.((Source: NBC12))
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after officers found a man inside a building with a gunshot wound.

Richmond police were called shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday to the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are being determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

