Death investigation underway after man found shot inside building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after officers found a man inside a building with a gunshot wound.

Richmond police were called shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday to the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are being determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.