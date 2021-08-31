Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week

Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are one week into the school year and reporting more than 100 cases of COVID-19.

Since last Monday, 140 positive cases have been reported by the school district, according to its dashboard.

This includes 117 students and 23 staff members.

So far, the Virginia Department of Health has not classified any of these cases as outbreaks, meaning two or more cases are traced to the same person.

Chesterfield County as a whole has a positivity rate of 11.6%, per VDH.

Virtual learning options are largely at capacity, leaving parents with limited options. The district began the year with a staggered approach, hoping to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

On Aug. 20, a CCPS spokesman said any parent trying to switch their child to virtual learning will be placed on a waitlist, but there is no timeline provided for when a student may be able to switch.

Chesterfield County Public Schools is keeping track of reported COVID-19 cases in their school community through their online dashboard.

Chesterfield educates more than 63,000 Central Virginia students in 64 schools. It is one of the largest school divisions in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Suspected human remains found in backpack left in dumpster | Police search for woman
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
child dies after being struck by vehicle
‘A horrific tragedy’: No charges filed after 1-year-old killed in Henrico parking lot

Latest News

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
The American Red Cross is one of several agencies giving relief to Hurricane Ida victims.
Several Virginia efforts happening to offer relief in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida
Several Virginia efforts happening to offer relief in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida
Several Virginia efforts happening to offer relief in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or...
Death investigation underway after man found shot inside building