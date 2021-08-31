8th annual SpeakUp5k to be held in-person and virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation will hold its 8th annual SpeakUp5k with options for in-person and virtual participation.

The event, which shines a light on teen mental health, will be held in person on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Byrd Park in Richmond. Those who participate virtually will be able to map their own course.

“Our mission will be fulfilled, people will be inspired, and smiles will be aplenty,” says Grace Gallagher, Executive Director, adding that the organization is committed to being a “clear and positive voice in communicating safety information for the SpeakUp5k up to and during race day.”

The foundation said the hybrid approach to the event shows the upward direction it is taking. In 2020, more than 2,500 people from nearly 230 cities in 35 states and four countries ran over 7,800 cumulative miles.

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating even more challenges for mental health, the CKG Foundation says it is working harder than ever to raise awareness and erase stigmas.

“We’ve hunkered down, hybridized, walked into school and work—often to come back home again. Pivoting and improvisation have become our superpowers,” says The Martin Agency CEO and CKG Foundation board member Kristen Cavallo. “We’ve learned to speak to each other with candor and patience, and used the tools of SpeakUp. They have shown up virtually, digitally, and in real life, because stress shows up in all those places. Running the SpeakUp5k is one way we can show up for them.”

For more information on the SpeakUp5k, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.