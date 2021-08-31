20-year-old charged with reckless driving after hitting tree near State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 20-year-old has been charged with reckless driving after doing car doughnuts, fleeing the scene and subsequently hitting a tree.

Police say officers say a car was doing doughnuts near Main Street Station in Shockoe Bottom on Sunday morning.

When officers entered the parking lot around 1:15 a.m., police say the driver sped away from the scene, driving on East Broad Street.

Police say the driver then hit a tree on Governor Street — near the Governor’s Mansion and the Virginia State Capitol — a few blocks away from Main Street Station.

Officers then arrested driver Teric Harcum, a 20-year-old from Chesterfield County. He faces reckless driving charges.

“This type of reckless operation of motor vehicles is dangerous and can lead to serious injury,” Richmond police said in a release. “The Richmond Police Department continues to ask anyone who witnesses reckless driving or suspicious activity to call 911.”

