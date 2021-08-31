134 students disenrolled at Virginia Tech for noncompliance with COVID-19 vaccinations
There are 37,000 students enrolled at Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced 134 students were disenrolled after noncompliance with its policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to the university, these students did not submit vaccine documentation or receive a medical or religion-backed exemption.
Virginia Tech officials say they do not know whether any of these students were not planning on returning for reasons other than the COVID-19 vaccines.
