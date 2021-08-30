VCU to test emergency alert systems on Sept. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will conduct a full test of its emergency alter and communication systems on the Monroe Park and MCV campuses, along with VCU Police Department’s headquarters on Sept. 1.

The test will involve a one-minute siren activation, text messages, Alertus boxes, mass email, digital signs, desktop alerts, LiveSafe, VCU Mobile, social media and VCU Alert website information. All of these methods are used to alert students, staff, visitors and the community.

A message notifying of the test will go out 10 minutes before on via text message. The test is scheduled to start at noon. There will also be a text notifying of the test starting and then one for its conclusion.

“VCU remains committed to supporting a variety of emergency alert technologies to distribute information in a timely and effective manner. These technologies help inform the VCU community of necessary and prudent protective actions in a comprehensive manner,” a release said.

More information about the VCU Alert system can be found, HERE.

