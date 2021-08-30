Healthcare Pros
Valley resident evacuated from New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida

Highland's friend packing up their car and preparing to evacuate.
Highland's friend packing up their car and preparing to evacuate.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As many are tracking the path of Hurricane Ida, one Valley family is continuing to track their son after thousands evacuated from the city of New Orleans.

“I came into work on Friday and the tone change everyone was like this has gone up to two or three and then around noon it was going to be a category 4 so you could tell the ton really really change,” Zachary Highland, from Stuarts Draft, said on Monday.

Highland said he has been living in Louisiana for years and has lived in the city of New Orleans for the past year.

On Saturday, Highland and his friends evacuated their home to Daphne, Alabama to ride out the storm. He said it’s a trip that normally takes two hours but took almost eight hours with traffic on the highway.

He says he was able to pick up his pets, food, and water but does not know the condition of his home.

“Basically the state or the city government kinda sends out a text and they literally said, you know, do not return its all in caps until further notice if you evacuated so you know we’re just waiting,” Highland said.

Rescuers in boats, helicopters, and high-water trucks brought people trapped by Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters to safety Monday and utility repair crews rushed in, after the furious storm swamped the Louisiana coast and ravaged the electrical grid in the stifling, late-summer heat.

The Valley native said until the highways are clear and the power in his neighborhood is restored, he will be unable to return back home.

