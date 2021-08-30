Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisianna Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph, making it one of the strongest to impact this area.

As rescue, relief and recovery efforts for this life-threatening storm unfold, several relief organizations are soliciting support to help those in need.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance offers the following tips for those who wish to donate safely:

  • Donate to experienced groups that are ready to provide quick and effective assistance.
  • Look for appeals that are upfront and clear about what disaster relief services you are supporting.
  • Watch out for claims that 100% of donations will assist relief victims.
  • Donating money is the quickest way to help.
  • Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the organization.

A number of accredited charities that meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability have already started raising money for Hurricane Ida disaster relief.

This list will be updated as the BBB is made aware of additional efforts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County ended in an officer-involved shooting in...
Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Petersburg
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday

Latest News

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Masks, COVID tests could prevent at least half of school infections, study shows
On September 8, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will welcome back 20,000 students for in-person...
Richmond Public Schools prepares to welcome 20,000 students for in-person learning
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Massive fire threatens Lake Tahoe, more ordered to flee