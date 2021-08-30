Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus

Tamirah Paskadi
Tamirah Paskadi(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted woman sped past a stopped school bus on Monday morning.

A deputy was conducting speed enforcement around 8:36 a.m. in the area of Courthouse Road and Jennifer Lane when he saw a Nissan Sentra passing other vehicles at 47 mph in the 25 mph school zone.

The sheriff’s office said she also passed a stopped school bus with flashing lights and the stop sign extended.

The deputy pulled her over and found the driver, identified as Tamirah Paskadi, 20, of Alexandria, did not have a driver’s license.

It was also found that Paskadi was wanted out of Fairfax County for failure to appear.

She was charged with reckless driving by speed, reckless driving passing a stopped school bus and no valid driver’s license. The warrant was also served.

Paskadi was held on a $2,500 bond for the Stafford charges and a $2,500 bond for the Fairfax charge.

