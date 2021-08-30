Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rockwood Vaccination Center now offers COVID-19 testing

The Chesterfield Health District will now offer COVID-19 testing at its Rockwood Vaccination...
The Chesterfield Health District will now offer COVID-19 testing at its Rockwood Vaccination Center, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccines. (Source: KEYC News Now)(KEYC News Now)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District will now offer COVID-19 testing at its Rockwood Vaccination Center, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionally, the clinic will no longer free adolescent immunizations. Parents looking for those should contact their health provider or local pharmacies.

“Our goal was to provide the adolescent immunizations until school started,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of Chesterfield Health District. “Now we want to concentrate on providing flexible opportunities for those in our health district to get the COVID-19 vaccine.  We are also now offering COVID-19 testing at our Rockwood Clinic.”

The vaccination center offers free COVID vaccines on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. All three COVID vaccines are being offered to the age groups they are approved for.

No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. A parent or guardian needs to be with anyone below the age of 18.

COVID-19 testing will be offered at the clinic on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dates and times are good through the month of September. Updates are available, here.

The vaccination clinic is located at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian in the former Big Lots store at Rockwood Shopping Center

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County ended in an officer-involved shooting in...
Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
Richmond Public Schools prepares to welcome 20,000 students for in-person learning
The opening of the four hubs follows the closing of RHHD’s last mass vaccination site at George...
Richmond, Henrico health districts open 4 COVID-19 vaccine hubs
Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate surpasses 10%
Report: Virginia college vaccine mandates unevenly enforced