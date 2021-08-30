Rockwood Vaccination Center now offers COVID-19 testing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District will now offer COVID-19 testing at its Rockwood Vaccination Center, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionally, the clinic will no longer free adolescent immunizations. Parents looking for those should contact their health provider or local pharmacies.

“Our goal was to provide the adolescent immunizations until school started,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of Chesterfield Health District. “Now we want to concentrate on providing flexible opportunities for those in our health district to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We are also now offering COVID-19 testing at our Rockwood Clinic.”

The vaccination center offers free COVID vaccines on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. All three COVID vaccines are being offered to the age groups they are approved for.

No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. A parent or guardian needs to be with anyone below the age of 18.

COVID-19 testing will be offered at the clinic on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dates and times are good through the month of September. Updates are available, here.

The vaccination clinic is located at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian in the former Big Lots store at Rockwood Shopping Center

