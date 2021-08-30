Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond, Henrico health districts open 4 COVID-19 vaccine hubs

The opening of the four hubs follows the closing of RHHD’s last mass vaccination site at George...
The opening of the four hubs follows the closing of RHHD’s last mass vaccination site at George Wythe High School earlier this month.
By Hannah Eason
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four new COVID-19 vaccination hubs will begin serving Richmond and Henrico health districts in September, according to a release from the health department.

The hubs will work in coordination with ongoing pop-up vaccine events with large employers, faith communities and community organizations.

Hubs are located in Richmond’s downtown and southside and in eastern and western Henrico to provide access to multiple communities.

“What we learned throughout our vaccination efforts so far is that a combination of clinics at stable locations and pop up events with community outreach is helpful in creating vaccine access,” said Joanna Cirillo, public health nurse supervisor at RHHD. “These small hubs allow for folks to learn about events through word of mouth…communities know where we will be.”

The clinic locations and times are as follows:

  • Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.
    • Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard
    • First clinic on Sept. 7
  • Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m.
    • Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue
  • Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.
    • RHHD Downtown Location, 400 E. Cary Street
  • Fridays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • RHHD Henrico West Location, 8600 Dixon Powers Dr.

For additional vaccine opportunities, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County ended in an officer-involved shooting in...
Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Petersburg
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday

Latest News

Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours | Positivity rate surpasses 10%
Report: Virginia college vaccine mandates unevenly enforced
Hopewell holds Pfizer vaccine clinics for middle, high school
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 76% of Virginia adults receive first vaccine shot | More than 4.8 million people fully vaccinated