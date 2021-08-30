Richmond, Henrico health districts open 4 COVID-19 vaccine hubs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four new COVID-19 vaccination hubs will begin serving Richmond and Henrico health districts in September, according to a release from the health department.

The hubs will work in coordination with ongoing pop-up vaccine events with large employers, faith communities and community organizations.

Hubs are located in Richmond’s downtown and southside and in eastern and western Henrico to provide access to multiple communities.

“What we learned throughout our vaccination efforts so far is that a combination of clinics at stable locations and pop up events with community outreach is helpful in creating vaccine access,” said Joanna Cirillo, public health nurse supervisor at RHHD. “These small hubs allow for folks to learn about events through word of mouth…communities know where we will be.”

The clinic locations and times are as follows:

Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard First clinic on Sept. 7

Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue

Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. RHHD Downtown Location, 400 E. Cary Street

Fridays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. RHHD Henrico West Location, 8600 Dixon Powers Dr.



For additional vaccine opportunities, visit this link.

