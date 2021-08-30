Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Report: Virginia college vaccine mandates unevenly enforced

(Georgia Geen, Capital News Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — While dozens of Virginia colleges and universities have implemented COVID-19 vaccine mandates for the fall semester, a newspaper report found loopholes mean those requirements are sometimes going unenforced.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that in many places, mandates are being treated more like recommendations.

For instance, Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond announced in June that all students who come to campus would have to be vaccinated.

But now the school is not removing students who didn’t comply.

Meanwhile, other schools including Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia are enforcing their mandates more strictly.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County ended in an officer-involved shooting in...
Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Petersburg
An adult male, who was the passenger, was transported to a local hospital with...
One killed, one injured in I-95 crash in Caroline County

Latest News

Hopewell holds Pfizer vaccine clinic for middle, high school
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 5.4 million Virginians receive first vaccine shot | More than 4.8 million people fully vaccinated
Hundreds of pairs of twins are being recruited through VCU’s Mid-Atlantic Twin Registry which...
VCU launches study on impact of COVID-19 using twins, multiples
Even without that data, though, recent state reporting has seemed to suggest that Virginia’s...
Virginia’s breakthrough case numbers are likely an undercount