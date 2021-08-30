Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Petersburg

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County ended in an officer-involved shooting in Petersburg. A Chesterfield police officer has been placed on administrative duty.

Around 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 28, a member of the Chesterfield County police noticed a vehicle driving recklessly and with no proper registration in the area of West Hundred Road near the Interstate 95 interchange.

The officer tried stopping the vehicle but it refused, prompting a pursuit heading on southbound I-95. Additional officers eventually joined. The pursuit entered Petersburg when the suspect exited I-95 at Wagner Road.

According to police, the suspects shot at officers.

The suspect vehicle stopped suddenly near the intersection of Shields Street and Augusta Avenue in Petersburg, causing the first officer in the pursuit to swerve to avoid hitting it.

The officer stopped beside the suspect’s vehicle, got out of his patrol car with his gun drawn and ordered the suspect out. The suspect’s vehicle sped away forcing the officer to jump back into his patrol car. The suspect vehicle made contact with the officer’s arm and his patrol car.

Officers then fired shots toward the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle circled the block before colliding with a parked vehicle and stopping. Two suspects fled on foot. According to officers, the suspects did not look like they were shot.

Police say the officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative duty and the Petersburg Bureau of Police will conduct an investigation into the incident and the officer-involved shooting. Once that investigation is complete, the Chesterfield County Police Department will conduct an administrative review of the incident.

