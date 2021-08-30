Police for man accused of burglary in Southside Richmond
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are searching for a man accused of commercial burglary at a business in Southside.
Detectives are hoping to identify the man who they say entered a closed business and took keys belonging to a vehicle in the lot.
Police say it happened at 6:47 p.m. on Aug. 24 on the 100 block of East Belt Boulevard, near Midlothian Turnpike.
Surveillance video shows the man getting into a white Mercedes SUV with dealer tags.
Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call 804-646-8171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
