Police for man accused of burglary in Southside Richmond

Police are searching for a man accused of commercial burglary.
Police are searching for a man accused of commercial burglary.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are searching for a man accused of commercial burglary at a business in Southside.

Detectives are hoping to identify the man who they say entered a closed business and took keys belonging to a vehicle in the lot.

Police say it happened at 6:47 p.m. on Aug. 24 on the 100 block of East Belt Boulevard, near Midlothian Turnpike.

Richmond police released this frame from surveillance video that shows a man entered a Mercedes...
Richmond police released this frame from surveillance video that shows a man entered a Mercedes SUV.(Richmond Police Department)

Surveillance video shows the man getting into a white Mercedes SUV with dealer tags.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call 804-646-8171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

