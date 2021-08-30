News to know for Aug. 30: Ida devastates Gulf Coast; Over 1 million without power; Va. sends support

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines as you head out the door!

Humid with scattered storms

Partly sunny today with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants could bring a tornado and heavy rain risk on Wednesday. Stay aware! Afternoon hours likely bring the highest severe risk.

Hurricane Ida leaves devastating destruction

Hurricane Ida packed 150 mph winds when it made landfall yesterday, causing raging gusts and extensive damage.

One death has been reported in Prairieville, Louisiana, and officials fear the death toll will only rise. Thousands are stuck in their homes as intense flooding ravages the area.

Two thousand emergency responders are on the ground in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Florida. Supplies are being hauled in, including 2.5 million meals, more than 800,000 gallons of drinking water, 76,000 tarps and about 100 generators.

Ida has now been decreased to a tropical storm, but officials are expecting catastrophic damage. Levees in Southern Louisiana began to fail following hours of heavy rainfall.

The Louisiana town of Jean Lafitte, which is south of New Orleans, has been “totally devastated,” according to the town’s mayor.

More than 1 million without power

More than 200 line and tree crews from Virginia and South Carolina are heading to the Gulf Coast to assist with power restoration.

More than 1 million are without power right now. Dominion says they will have crews available and ready in Virginia, in case of any potential outages in our area.

Our thoughts are with our neighbors on the Gulf Coast as they deal with the impact of #Ida. We are glad to be able to offer support.



We have released over 200 Dominion Energy contract crews from VA & S.C. to travel to areas impacted by Ida to assist with power restoration. pic.twitter.com/9YlcFJBcu8 — Dominion Energy (@DominionEnergy) August 29, 2021

Virginia crews send support

At least four Central Virginians with the Virginia Red Cross are heading to Louisiana, helping with relief efforts.

As Hurricane Ida begins to weaken, volunteers can move in. As many as 500 Virginians could head south, depending on what the devastation looks like.

Water, cots and toiletries are all being prepared, but won’t be shipped under the storm clears.

Mercy Chefs, a nonprofit located in Portsmouth, Virginia, is also lending a helping hand in these relief efforts.

Want to help? Click here.

Storm shuts down Colonial Pipeline

The Colonial Pipeline shut off two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina.

The company is calling it a “precautionary and routine safety measure.” It expects the pipeline to get back to full service after the storm.

The pipeline provides gasoline and diesel for nearly half of the East Coast.

Two other fuel lines will remain operational and will not be impacted, so gas is still available.

Latest on Afghanistan attack

As many as five rockets were fired overnight at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

There have been no reports of casualties.

This comes one day after the U.S. said an airstrike took out an imminent threat to the airport, following the deadly attack at the airport last Thursday that left at least 183 dead including 13 U.S. Marines.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest rocket attack and was informed that “operations continue uninterrupted at the airport.”

The deadline to withdraw is one day away.

Officer fires weapon following pursuit

A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County ended in an officer firing his weapon in Petersburg.

Police say after the driver refused to get out of the vehicle, and then nearly hit an officer with their car, the officer fired shots toward the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle circled the block before colliding with a parked vehicle and stopping. Two suspects fled on foot. According to officers, the suspects did not look like they were shot.

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative duty, and the Petersburg Bureau of Police will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Deadly weekend crashes

One man was killed in a Saturday crash in Westmoreland County.

According to police, a 2019 Dodge Charger was headed west on James Monroe Highway when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. The vehicle also rolled over. Calvin L. Harris Jr, 26, of Colonial Beach was the driver and died at the scene.

westmoreland crash (Virginia State Police)

On Interstate 95, one man was killed and another was injured during a crash on Saturday afternoon.

Darin W. Colhouer, 58, of Chantilly Va. was the driver and died at the scene. An adult male, who was the passenger, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Heat closes Brunswick schools

Brunswick County Public Schools will have an early release today and Tuesday due to a heat advisory.

The district says the heat will impact bus travel.

Secondary students will be released at noon and elementary students at 1:00 pm.

Attention BCPS Employees & Families | Early Release Dates Due to a heat advisory which impacts bus travel, Brunswick... Posted by Brunswick County Public Schools on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Bonuses for Henrico bus drivers

Henrico County Public Schools is offering bonuses worth $1,000-3,000 in paid installments when you’re hired as a bus driver.

A new safe driver incentive pays drivers $125 per quarter, and a new attendance incentive offers the first-quarter bonus of $200, then $100 for the final three quarters of the year. Between the two new initiatives, current drivers can earn an extra $1,000 a year.

For requirements and applications, visit this link.

Hopewell vaccine clinic

The Hopewell City school district is holding a vaccine clinic tomorrow for middle school students and staff.

Kids 12 and older in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine which is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It’s from 1-3 p.m. at Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

Register in advance on the school district’s website, here.

Another event for high school students will be held on Sept. 2.

Chesterfield Fair reopens

The Chesterfield County Fair is back with games, ride and fair food.

Masks are not required, but social distancing is encouraged. Rides are also sanitized frequently.

Check out the fun from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Fair runs until Saturday.

Final thought

“Plant seeds of happiness, hope, success, and love; it will all come back to you in abundance. This is the law of nature.” - Steve Maraboli

