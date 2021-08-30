Healthcare Pros
Nelson County Public Schools closed Monday amid social media threats

Schools Closed Graphic
Schools Closed Graphic(Associated Press)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Nelson County will not be in school Monday.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, “The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department is working to investigate threats on social media regarding violence toward our schools. Anyone who has any information regarding these threats is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Dept. as they are very serious and concerning. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff.”

Nelson County Public Schools were also closed Friday, Aug. 27 after an incident at the high school that included a juvenile being detained by deputies.

Sunday afternoon, NCPS posted that rumors were going around of a planned protest at one of the schools.

“We do not support this activity on our school campus and within the school day,” the post said. “In lieu of this planned protest, we will open up the auditorium during lunch to allow for a productive conversation and give our students a chance to voice their concerns. It is important that all students understand that skipping class or leaving class without permission is not allowed and any activity that disrupts the learning environment will not be permitted and will result in appropriate disciplinary action.”

