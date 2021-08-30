Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered storms, Ida’s remnants on Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day for severe storm threat on Wednesday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All eyes are on Ida , We have a First Alert Weather Day for Ida’s potential impacts on Wednesday.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a showers and storms likely late in the day towards evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants could bring a tornado and heavy rain risk on Wednesday. Stay weather aware! Afternoon hours likely bring the highest severe risk. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain before sunrise, then drier with sun in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, high around 80. Morning rain chance: 50%

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
An adult male, who was the passenger, was transported to a local hospital with...
One killed, one injured in I-95 crash in Caroline County
Cheryl Whalon's business is called Mrs. C’s kids Transport LLC. She started it three weeks ago...
‘Some call it a kid-Uber:’ Former Chesterfield bus driver starts business taking students to and from school

Latest News

‘This is a very tough day’: Nonprofit prepares teams for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
‘This is a very tough day’: Nonprofit prepares teams for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia