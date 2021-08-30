Monday Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered storms, Ida’s remnants on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All eyes are on Ida , We have a First Alert Weather Day for Ida’s potential impacts on Wednesday.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a showers and storms likely late in the day towards evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ida’s remnants could bring a tornado and heavy rain risk on Wednesday. Stay weather aware! Afternoon hours likely bring the highest severe risk. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain before sunrise, then drier with sun in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, high around 80. Morning rain chance: 50%

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling fall-like with lower humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

