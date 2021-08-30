Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida overtakes the Mighty Mississippi, forcing it to flow backwards

A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early...
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It seems the Mississippi River was no match for Hurricane Ida, with the Category 4 storm at one point causing the river to reverse course.

According to USA Today, a U.S. Geological Survey gauge near New Orleans detected the Mississippi River’s flow moving backwards Sunday.

“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyette confirmed engineers detected a ‘negative flow’ on the Mississippi River as a result of storm surge,” USA Today wrote.

President Biden also remarked on the phenomena, saying Monday, “At one point, Ida literally changed the direction of the Mississippi River.”

Scott Perrien, a supervising hydrologist with the USGS Lower Mississippi Gulf Water Science Center in Louisiana, told CNN that while this also occurred during Hurricane Katrina, it is “extremely uncommon.”

At its strongest, Hurricane Ida’s winds reached 150 mph, tying for the fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
Police released these images that were captured by surveillance cameras.
Suspected human remains found in backpack left in dumpster | Police search for woman
Forecast: Ida headed toward Virginia, impacts expected Wednesday
Tamirah Paskadi
Sheriff’s office: Wanted woman speeds past stopped school bus
child dies after being struck by vehicle
‘A horrific tragedy’: No charges filed after 1-year-old killed in Henrico parking lot

Latest News

VDOT says the bridge repair should be complete by fall 2021.
VDOT: Bridge repairs will affect Goochland Co.
Chesterfield buses lined up for the start of the school year on Monday.
Chesterfield schools report 140 COVID-19 cases within first week
Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida brings a tornado threat to Central Virginia
The American Red Cross is one of several agencies giving relief to Hurricane Ida victims.
Several Virginia efforts happening to offer relief in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida
Several Virginia efforts happening to offer relief in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida
Several Virginia efforts happening to offer relief in areas devastated by Hurricane Ida