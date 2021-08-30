Hopewell holds Pfizer vaccine clinic for middle, high school

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell City school district is holding two vaccine clinics for middle and high school students and staff.

Kids 12 and older in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It’s from 1-3 p.m. at Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

Another event for high school students will be held on Sept. 2.

This comes after more than 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and staff in the first month of school.

Register for the clinic in advance on the school district’s website, here.

