Heat advisory prompts early closure in Brunswick schools
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Brunswick County Public Schools will have an early release today and Tuesday.
The district says a heat advisory will impact bus travel.
Secondary students will be released at noon and elementary students will be released at 1 p.m.
“Students participating in athletics, please see your head coach for practice and/or game information,” stated a post from the school district.
Faculty and staff will work for the contracted day. Maintenance and custodial staff are encouraged to work indoors for the day.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.