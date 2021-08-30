Heat advisory prompts early closure in Brunswick schools

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Brunswick County Public Schools will have an early release today and Tuesday.

The district says a heat advisory will impact bus travel.

Secondary students will be released at noon and elementary students will be released at 1 p.m.

“Students participating in athletics, please see your head coach for practice and/or game information,” stated a post from the school district.

Faculty and staff will work for the contracted day. Maintenance and custodial staff are encouraged to work indoors for the day.

Attention BCPS Employees & Families | Early Release Dates Due to a heat advisory which impacts bus travel, Brunswick... Posted by Brunswick County Public Schools on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.