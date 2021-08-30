Healthcare Pros
Heat advisory prompts early closure in Brunswick schools

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Brunswick County Public Schools will have an early release today and Tuesday.

The district says a heat advisory will impact bus travel.

Secondary students will be released at noon and elementary students will be released at 1 p.m.

“Students participating in athletics, please see your head coach for practice and/or game information,” stated a post from the school district.

Faculty and staff will work for the contracted day. Maintenance and custodial staff are encouraged to work indoors for the day.

Attention BCPS Employees & Families | Early Release Dates Due to a heat advisory which impacts bus travel, Brunswick...

Posted by Brunswick County Public Schools on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

