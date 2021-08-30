Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) – Colonial Pipeline is closing off two fuel lines in the south due to Hurricane Ida.

The pipeline said it was shutting down the lines between Houston, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina Sunday.

The company called the temporary move “a precautionary and routine safety measure.”

It expects the pipeline to get back to full service after the storm.

But first, it has to evaluate its infrastructure and execute a startup plan.

The 5,500-mile pipeline provides nearly half of the east coast’s gasoline and diesel.

Colonial Pipeline says its other two fuel lines will remain operational and will not be impacted by the storm.

This is the same pipeline that was forced to go off-line after a ransomware attack in May which led to panic buying and a gas shortage that stretched across the southeast.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Virginia is expected to be in the right front quadrant of Ida on Wednesday, which...
First Alert Weather Day: Ida could bring tornado threat to Central Virginia
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police identify man killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 south in Chesterfield
A police pursuit that began in Chesterfield County ended in an officer-involved shooting in...
Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Petersburg
An adult male, who was the passenger, was transported to a local hospital with...
One killed, one injured in I-95 crash in Caroline County

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee
President Biden extended the payment pause on federal student loans until January 31, 2022
Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU set to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travelers