Colonial Pipeline partially shut down again, this time due to Ida

AUGUSTA, Ga. - You may remember the shutdown months ago of the hacker-struck Colonial Pipeline that passes through the CSRA and supplies gasoline to much of the East Coast.

When the pipeline was shut down for a few days in May, gas stations were besieged by panicked drivers, leading to some shortages and higher prices.

Parts of the pipeline from the Gulf Coast have been shut down again, this time as a precaution as Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana.

Ida has been causing other disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production and refineries, according to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

As a result, we could soon see higher gas prices again, though “motorists need not be too concerned at this point,” De Haan said.

Across the nation, the average price of gasoline had fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week and GasBuddy says prices are averaging at $3.12 per gallon Monday. Analysts say the national average is down 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 90.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks — far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that,” he said.

The Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, bit “it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked,” he said.

“The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding — which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low,” he said.

